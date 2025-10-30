2025 Hyundai Venue HX 4 Available Only With 1 Engine; Check Out Which One Here

Automatic seekers can skip this bit, as the Venue’s naturally aspirated petrol engine is offered only with a manual gearbox

Hyundai India is set to launch the new 2025 Venue on November 4. It is available to book in eight variants: HX, HX 2, HX 4, HX 5, HX 6, HX 6T, HX 7, HX 8, and HX 10. The sub-4 metre SUV gets three engine options: 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1-litre turbo-petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel. While the base variant of the Venue can be had with all three engine options, the one-above-base HX 4 trim will exclusively be offered with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.

While Hyundai has not yet revealed the detailed variant-wise feature list, here’s what you can expect from the new Venue lineup.

Features Onboard

The new Venue HX 5 variant’s features have been leaked, which you can check here. We expect the HX 4 variant of the Venue to cover all the basics like an infotainment system, semi-digital driver’s display with MID, a basic sound system, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, manual AC, and steering-mounted controls. It might miss out on the single-pane sunroof, which is present in the HX 5.

The top-end Venue, meanwhile, comes with all the niceties such as a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, rear window sunshades, ventilated front seats, moon white ambient lighting, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, automatic climate control, wireless phone charger, and a 4-way powered driver-seat.

As for safety, the HX 4 will have 6 airbags, ABS with EBD and all-wheel disc brakes, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat anchorages and electronic stability control (ESC).

The new Venue also gets a 360-degree camera, front parking sensors and a level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) in its higher variants.

Powertrain

Here are the powertrain specifications of the 2025 Hyundai Venue:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 83 PS 120 PS 116 PS Torque 114 Nm 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed MT/7-speed DCT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission

AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

As mentioned above, the HX 4 is offered with the naturally aspirated petrol engine. To check out the further variant-wise powertrain distribution in the Venue lineup, you can check out this report.

Expected Price & Rivals

The 2025 Hyundai Venue is expected to start from a price tag of around Rs 7.5 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It will compete against sub-4m contenders like Mahindra XUV 3XO, Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Skoda Kylaq, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger. It can also be considered a rival to the crossovers Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor.