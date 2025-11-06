2025 Hyundai Venue: EMI Buying Guide

We have considered the top-spec HX10 turbo-petrol and diesel variants of the 2025 Hyundai Venue for the EMI calculation

The 2025 Hyundai Venue was launched recently featuring a major design overhaul and an improved equipment list. With the generation update, it has become one of the most tempting options in the sub-4-metre SUV segment, thanks to its radical design, a premium cabin with a long list of features and the wide variety of engine options. If you’re planning to bring one home on loan, we’ve detailed how much EMI you’ll need to pay based on your loan tenure.

For the EMI calculation, we have considered the top-spec HX 10 turbo-petrol and diesel variant of the 2025 Hyundai Venue. Here’s a look at its on-road price:

Variant 2025 Hyundai Venue HX10 Turbo-petrol DCT 2025 Hyundai Venue HX10 Diesel AT On-road Price (New Delhi) Rs 16.75 lakh Rs 18.30 lakh Down Payment (around 20% of the on-road price) Rs 3.3 lakh Rs 3.6 lakh Loan Amount Rs 13.45 lakh Rs 14.70 lakh Interest Rate 9.5% 9.5%

We have calculated the monthly installment based on 4 different loan tenures ( 3 year, 4 year, 5 year, and 7 year), with a down payment of Rs 3.35 lakh for the turbo-petrol and Rs 3.66 lakh for the diesel (around 20 percent of the on-road price). A standard interest rate of 9.5 percent has been considered here for the calculation of EMI.

Disclaimer: The monthly EMI may vary depending on the variant, down-payment made, and interest rate applied. The interest rate offered on car loans will vary based on your CIBIL score. For this calculation, we have considered a standard rate of 9.5 percent. For exact details, please contact your nearest dealership and bank.

3 Years Tenure

Turbo Petrol

For a 3-year loan tenure, the monthly EMI for the top-spec HX 10 turbo-petrol DCT variant of the 2025 Venue will be Rs 43,095.

Down Payment: Rs 3.3 Lakh

Total EMI Payment: Rs 15.51 Lakh (including Rs 2.06 Lakh interest)

Total Cost After 3 Years: Rs 18.81 Lakh

Diesel

The monthly installment for the same tenure for a top-spec diesel automatic variant of the Venue will be Rs 47,099.

Down Payment: Rs 3.6 Lakh

Total EMI Payment: Rs 16.96 Lakh (including Rs 2.25 Lakh interest)

Total Cost After 3 Years: Rs 20.56 Lakh

Recommended For: If you want to finish your loan early and save on interest, a 3 year tenure is the best option.

4 years Tenure

Petrol

If you extend your loan tenure from 3 to 4-years, the monthly EMI will be Rs 33,799.

Down Payment: Rs 3.3 Lakh

Total EMI Payment: Rs 16.22 Lakh (including Rs 2.77 Lakh interest)

Total Cost After 4 Years: Rs 19.52 Lakh

Diesel

Similarly, the EMI for 4-year loan period for the top-spec diesel Venue will be Rs 36,939.

Down Payment: Rs 3.6 Lakh

Total EMI Payment: Rs 17.73 Lakh (including 3.03 Lakh interest)

Total Cost After 4 Years: Rs 21.33 Lakh

Recommended For: You can opt for a 4 year loan tenure to reduce your monthly financial burden without much increase in interest amount.

5 Years Tenure

Petrol

If you opt for a 5-years loan tenure, your monthly EMI significantly comes down to Rs 28,254.

Down Payment: Rs 3.3 Lakh

Total EMI Payment: Rs 16.95 Lakh (including Rs 3.5 Lakh interest)

Total Cost After 5 Years: Rs 20.25 Lakh

Diesel

The EMI comes down to Rs 30,880 for a 5 year loan tenure if you opt for a top-spec diesel variant of the Venue.

Down Payment: Rs 3.6 Lakh

Total EMI Payment: Rs 18.53 Lakh (including Rs 3.82 Lakh interest)

Total Cost After 5 Years: Rs 22.13 Lakh

Recommended For: If you don’t mind paying a higher interest but want to reduce your monthly financial burden, you can opt for a 5-year loan tenure.

7 Years Tenure

Petrol

This is the maximum loan tenure in which your monthly installment will be lowest at Rs 21,988.

Down Payment: Rs 3.3 Lakh

Total EMI Payment: Rs 18.47 Lakh (including Rs 5.02 Lakh interest)

Total Cost After 7 Years: Rs 21.77 Lakh

Diesel

For the diesel, the EMI for 7 year loan tenure will be Rs 24,031.

Down Payment: Rs 3.6 Lakh

Total EMI Payment: Rs 20.19 Lakh (including Rs 5.48 Lakh interest)

Total Cost After 7 Years: Rs 23.79 Lakh

Recommended For: This is the maximum tenure for repaying your loan amount; however, you will end up paying a much higher interest in this case.

CarDekho Says

We hope this EMI buying guide helps you choose a loan that best suits your needs.