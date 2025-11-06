All
    2025 Hyundai Venue: EMI Buying Guide

    Published On Nov 06, 2025 04:24 PM By Shreyash

    231 Views
    We have considered the top-spec HX10 turbo-petrol and diesel variants of the 2025 Hyundai Venue for the EMI calculation

    Hyundai Venue

    The 2025 Hyundai Venue was launched recently featuring a major design overhaul and an improved equipment list. With the generation update, it has become one of the most tempting options in the sub-4-metre SUV segment, thanks to its radical design, a premium cabin with a long list of features and the wide variety of engine options. If you’re planning to bring one home on loan, we’ve detailed how much EMI you’ll need to pay based on your loan tenure. 

    For the EMI calculation, we have considered the top-spec HX 10 turbo-petrol and diesel variant of the 2025 Hyundai Venue. Here’s a look at its on-road price:

    Variant

    2025 Hyundai Venue HX10 Turbo-petrol DCT

    2025 Hyundai Venue HX10 Diesel AT

    On-road Price (New Delhi)

    Rs 16.75 lakh

    Rs 18.30 lakh

    Down Payment (around 20% of the on-road price)

    Rs 3.3 lakh 

    Rs 3.6 lakh

    Loan Amount

    Rs 13.45 lakh

    Rs 14.70 lakh

    Interest Rate

    9.5%

    9.5%

    We have calculated the monthly installment based on 4 different loan tenures ( 3 year, 4 year, 5 year, and 7 year), with a down payment of Rs 3.35 lakh for the turbo-petrol and Rs 3.66 lakh for the diesel (around 20 percent of the on-road price). A standard interest rate of 9.5 percent has been considered here for the calculation of EMI.

    You can also explore variant-wise powertrain options and variant-wise features offered with the 2025 Venue.

    Disclaimer: The monthly EMI may vary depending on the variant, down-payment made, and interest rate applied. The interest rate offered on car loans will vary based on your CIBIL score. For this calculation, we have considered a standard rate of 9.5 percent. For exact details, please contact your nearest dealership and bank.

    3 Years Tenure

    Turbo Petrol

    For a 3-year loan tenure, the monthly EMI for the top-spec HX 10 turbo-petrol DCT variant of the 2025 Venue will be Rs 43,095.

    Hyundai Venue

    • Down Payment: Rs 3.3 Lakh

    • Total EMI Payment: Rs 15.51 Lakh (including Rs 2.06 Lakh interest)

    • Total Cost After 3 Years: Rs 18.81 Lakh 

    Diesel

    The monthly installment for the same tenure for a top-spec diesel automatic variant of the Venue will be Rs 47,099.

    Hyundai Venue

    • Down Payment: Rs 3.6 Lakh

    • Total EMI Payment: Rs 16.96 Lakh (including Rs 2.25 Lakh interest)

    • Total Cost After 3 Years: Rs 20.56 Lakh 

    Recommended For: If you want to finish your loan early and save on interest, a 3 year tenure is the best option.

    4 years Tenure

    Petrol

    If you extend your loan tenure from 3 to 4-years, the monthly EMI will be Rs 33,799.

    Hyundai Venue

    • Down Payment: Rs 3.3 Lakh

    • Total EMI Payment: Rs 16.22 Lakh (including Rs 2.77 Lakh interest)

    • Total Cost After 4 Years: Rs 19.52 Lakh

    Diesel

    Similarly, the EMI for 4-year loan period for the top-spec diesel Venue will be Rs 36,939.

    Hyundai Venue

    • Down Payment: Rs 3.6 Lakh

    • Total EMI Payment: Rs 17.73 Lakh (including 3.03 Lakh interest)

    • Total Cost After 4 Years: Rs 21.33 Lakh 

    Recommended For: You can opt for a 4 year loan tenure to reduce your monthly financial burden without much increase in interest amount.

    5 Years Tenure

    Petrol

    If you opt for a 5-years loan tenure, your monthly EMI significantly comes down to Rs 28,254.

    Hyundai Venue

    • Down Payment: Rs 3.3 Lakh

    • Total EMI Payment: Rs 16.95 Lakh (including Rs 3.5 Lakh interest)

    • Total Cost After 5 Years: Rs 20.25 Lakh

    Diesel

    The EMI comes down to Rs 30,880 for a 5 year loan tenure if you opt for a top-spec diesel variant of the Venue.

    Hyundai Venue

    • Down Payment: Rs 3.6 Lakh

    • Total EMI Payment: Rs 18.53 Lakh (including Rs 3.82 Lakh interest)

    • Total Cost After 5 Years: Rs 22.13 Lakh

    Recommended For: If you don’t mind paying a higher interest but want to reduce your monthly financial burden, you can opt for a 5-year loan tenure.

    7 Years Tenure

    Petrol

    This is the maximum loan tenure in which your monthly installment will be lowest at Rs 21,988.

    Hyundai Venue

    • Down Payment: Rs 3.3 Lakh

    • Total EMI Payment: Rs 18.47 Lakh (including Rs 5.02 Lakh interest)

    • Total Cost After 7 Years: Rs 21.77 Lakh

    Diesel

    For the diesel, the EMI for 7 year loan tenure will be Rs 24,031.

    Hyundai Venue

    • Down Payment: Rs 3.6 Lakh

    • Total EMI Payment: Rs 20.19 Lakh (including Rs 5.48 Lakh interest)

    • Total Cost After 7 Years: Rs 23.79 Lakh

    Recommended For: This is the maximum tenure for repaying your loan amount; however, you will end up paying a much higher interest in this case.

    CarDekho Says

    We hope this EMI buying guide helps you choose a loan that best suits your needs. You can also visit the CarDekho EMI Calculator to check EMIs for any other variant of the 2025 Hyundai Venue or for any other model. Also explore our ULTIMATE BUYING guide if you are planning to drive home a new-gen Venue.

