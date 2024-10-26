2024 Maruti Dzire To Be Launched On This Date

Modified On Oct 26, 2024 03:00 PM By Shreyash for Maruti Dzire 2024

The new Dzire will feature a fresh design, updated interior,new features and most importantly, a new three-cylinder petrol engine

To get a new grille, sleeker headlights and tail lights, and a new set of alloy wheels.

Will likely get black and beige dual-tone cabin theme.

Features on board could include a 9-inch touchscreen, a wireless phone charger, and 6 standard airbags.

360-degree and a sunroof will be available as seen in spy shots.

Expected to use Swift’s 82 PS 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine.

Could be priced from Rs 6.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Maruti Dzire is all set to receive a generational update this year, and the automaker has now confirmed its launch date. The prices for the 2024 Dzire will be announced on November 11. Not only will it undergo a comprehensive design update, but will also get revised interiors, and a Z-series three-cylinder petrol engine borrowed from the new Swift. Here’s what to expect from the new-generation Dzire.

Exterior Changes

The new-gen Dzire will distinguish itself from the Swift in terms of design as seen in leaked spy shots before. Exterior changes will include a larger grille with chrome slats, sleeker headlights, and a new set of alloy wheels. The new-generation sedan will likely also get redesigned tail lights, and could also incorporate updated taillights, all enhanced by modern LED lighting elements.

Cabin And Expected Features

2024 Swift touchscreen image used for reference

The 2024 Dzire will likely feature a dual-tone black and beige cabin theme, similar to its outgoing version. However, the dashboard layout is expected to be the same as the 2024 Swift.

Features on board will likely include a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a wireless phone charger, auto AC with rear AC vents, and cruise control. The 2024 Dzire is also expected to come with a single-pane sunroof, which will also make it the first-in-segment subcompact sedan with this feature. Its safety kit could include 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability program, rear parking sensors, and 360-degree camera.

Expected Powertrain

The 2024 Dzire is expected to come with a new Z-series 3-cylinder petrol engine, which debuted on the 2024 Swift. The specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre 3 cylinder Z-series petrol Power 82 PS Torque 112 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

It could also get the option of a CNG powertrain at a later stage.

Expected Price & Rivals

The 2024 Maruti Dzire could have a starting price of around Rs 6.70 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete with other subcompact sedans like the Hyundai Aura, Tata Tigor, and Honda Amaze.

