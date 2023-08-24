Modified On Aug 24, 2023 11:35 AM By Ansh for Tata Nexon 2023

The overall look of the rear profile is the same but with modern, sportier design elements

The Nexon facelift was shot undisguised during a TVC shoot.

Spotted in a new colour, it reveals a new rear bumper and taillamp design.

It will also come with a revamped cabin.

Expected to get two engine options: 1.5-litre diesel and 1.2-litre turbo-petrol.

It could launch later this year at an expected starting price of Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom).

The facelifted Tata Nexon is yet to arrive but its spy shots keep reminding us that the launch is not too far. The updated subcompact SUV was most recently spotted without any camouflage in the midst of its TVC shoot, and we finally got a look at its new rear profile.

Nexon’s New Rear Profile

While the overall shape of the Tata SUV’s rear end still has similar elements like the rear spoiler and reflector panels, the details are now more modern and more aggressive. The most prominent change for the new Nexon is the new sleek LED tail lamp setup with a connected element in the middle.

Below that, the reflector elements on the sides are now taller for the sportier stance as the rear haunches seem more pronounced. The sides also get more sharp creases and the bumper is now also bigger with redesigned elements.

Other Design Changes

The 2023 Nexon is getting a completely new look. Its front profile was also spotted recently which revealed new sleek LED DRLs in full, lower-positioned headlamps with styling similar to the ones on the Harrier EV concept and a bigger front grille.

Even on the inside, heavy changes to the design are expected. The 2023 Nexon will come with a new dashboard layout, bigger touchscreen display, redesigned centre console, new steering wheel and a different cabin colour scheme.

Powertrains Expected

The updated subcompact SUV could retain its 1.5-litre diesel engine (115PS/160Nm) paired with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed AMT. Tata could also give the 2023 Nexon its new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine (125PS/225Nm) which could come with a DCT (dual clutch transmission) option.

Features & Safety

With this facelift, we are also expecting major changes to its features list. The facelifted Nexon could get a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and fully digital driver’s display. Comforts like ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, an electric sunroof and a wireless charger are already on offer.

On the safety front, it could get up to six airbags and a 360-degree camera. It could also get advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features and become the first subcompact SUV to get them. It already comes with electronic stability control and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Launch & Price

The launch of the Nexon facelift is expected sometime later this year and it could be priced from Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. The 2023 Nexon will continue to rival the likes of Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300 and Maruti Brezza.

