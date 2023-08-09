Modified On Aug 09, 2023 01:22 PM By Tarun for Mercedes-Benz GLC

While the exterior receives subtle cosmetic upgrades, the interior undergoes a major revamp

The new Mercedes-Benz GLC goes on sale in India with prices ranging from Rs 73.5 Lakh to Rs 74.5 Lakh (ex-showroom). The luxury SUV sees cosmetic changes, adds new features, and gets updated powertrains. Its bookings are already underway for a token amount of Rs 1.5 lakh.

Here’s all you need to know about the new GLC:

Variant-Wise Prices

Variants Price GLC 300 Rs 73.5 Lakh GLC 220D Rs 74.5 Lakh

The new GLC commands around Rs 11 lakh over its previous version. It continues to be available in two variants, however, the GLC 200 is replaced by the new 300 variant.

Still A Familiar Styling

The new Mercedes-Benz GLC doesn’t look too different from its predecessor. It definitely carries a sleeker and a more chiselled look with a tweaked grille, sharper headlights, and a redesigned bumper.

Save for the new 19-inch alloys, the side profile remains identical sporting the same muscular stance and a sloping roofline. Even from the rear, the changes are minor, limited to the new LED tail lights and a tweaked bumper.

Richer Interiors

The new GLC’s cabin draws heavy inspiration from the new C-Class, giving it a classier and more upmarket look. It’s covered in a dual-tone shade, with the glossy grey applique adding to its elegance. The turbine-styled AC vents are also new, which definitely do look quirky.

High On Features

Its key features upgrades are the brand new portrait-styled 11.9-inch MBUX-powered touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display. The luxury SUV features dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a Burmester 3D sound system, heated and powered front seats, and 64-colour ambient lighting.

Safety is covered by the presence of seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, and TPMS, while ADAS is optional.

Mildly-Electrified Powertrains

While the new GLC continues with the same set of petrol and diesel engines, it now gets the mild-hybrid technology:

GLC 300 Petrol GLC 220d Diesel Engine 2-litre four-cylinder 2-litre four-cylinder Power (PS) 258PS 197PS Torque (Nm) 400Nm 440Nm Transmission 9-speed AT 9-speed AT

It gets Mercedes’ 4MATIC all-wheel drivetrain with different drive modes, including one for off-roader. While the petrol variant claims 14.7kmpl of fuel efficiency, the diesel claims up to 19.4kmpl.

The updated Mercedes-Benz GLC continues to rival the might of Audi Q5, BMW X3 and Volvo XC60.