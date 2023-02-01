Modified On Feb 01, 2023 04:53 PM By Ansh for Hyundai Venue

The Venue also gets a minor feature rejig along with the upgraded diesel unit

The diesel unit now churns out 116PS and 250Nm.

Side airbags are now available from the mid-spec S (O) trim.

The diesel SX variant does not get reclining rear seats.

New prices range from Rs 7.68 lakh to Rs 13.11 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Venue, a key contender in the sub-four-metre SUV segment got a facelift last year in June, and Hyundai has made some MY23 updates to the SUV including an engine upgrade and a minor feature rejig along with a price hike. Let’s see what the updated Venue has to offer us.

Upgraded Engine

The Venue’s 1.5-litre diesel engine has now been upgraded to offer the performance of the one present in Creta. But, the Creta gets an automatic transmission option with its diesel units, whereas the Venue only comes with a six-speed manual.

Hyundai Venue Old Specifications New Specifications Engine 1.5-litre diesel engine 1.5-litre diesel engine Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT Power 100PS 116PS Torque 240Nm 250Nm

The diesel engine’s output has now increased by 16PS and 10Nm. The Venue also comes with two petrol engine options: a 1.2-litre unit with an output of 83PS and 114Nm paired with a five-speed manual and a 1.0-litre turbo making 120PS and 172Nm mated to a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed DCT.

Feature Changes

One of the major changes is that Hyundai is now providing side airbags from the mid-spec S (O) trim, which was previously only offered on the top-spec SX (O) trim. Side airbags are now also available on the N6 variant of the Venue N Line.

Also Read: Hyundai i20 Loses iMT Option, Making The Turbo Variants Pricier

Also, the rear seat recliner and armrest with cup holder in the diesel SX variant have now been reserved only for the top-spec diesel SX (O). Apart from these, there aren’t any major changes in the features list of the Venue.

New Prices

The Venue has got its first price increment of this year. It now starts from Rs 7.68 lakh and goes up to Rs 13.11 lakh (ex-showroom). The variant-wise prices are mentioned below:

Variant Old Price New Price Difference E Rs 7.62 lakh Rs 7.68 lakh Rs 6,000 S Rs 8.79 lakh Rs 8.90 lakh Rs 11,000 S (O) Rs 9.58 lakh Rs 9.73 lakh Rs 14,000 S (O) Turbo iMT Rs 10.15 lakh Rs 10.40 lakh Rs 25,000 S+ Diesel Rs 10.15 lakh Rs 10.15 lakh No change SX Rs 10.77 lakh Rs 10.89 lakh Rs 12,000 SX DT Rs 10.92 lakh Rs 11.04 lakh Rs 12,000 S (O) Turbo DCT Rs 11.11 lakh Rs 11.36 lakh Rs 25,000 SX Diesel Rs 11.62 lakh Rs 11.62 lakh No change SX Diesel DT Rs 11.77 lakh Rs 11.77 lakh No change SX (O) Turbo iMT Rs 12.06 lakh Rs 12.31 lakh Rs 25,000 SX (O) Turbo iMT DT Rs 12.21 lakh Rs 12.46 lakh Rs 25,000 SX (O) Diesel Rs 12.51 lakh Rs 12.51 lakh No change SX (O) Diesel DT Rs 12.66 lakh Rs 12.66 lakh No change SX (O) Turbo DCT Rs 12.71 lakh Rs 12.96 lakh Rs 25,000 SX (O) Turbo DCT DT Rs 12.86 lakh Rs 13.11 lakh Rs 25,000

Prices of the 1.2-litre petrol variants have increased by up to Rs 14,300, the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol variants saw a uniform price hike of Rs 25,000 and there is no price increment for the diesel variants.

Rivals

The updated Hyundai Venue continues to rival other sub-four-metre SUVs like the Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Maruti Brezza, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite.

Read More on : Venue on road price