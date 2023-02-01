English | हिंदी

2023 Hyundai Venue Get Creta’s Diesel Engine Tune & Price Hike Of Up To Rs 25,000

Modified On Feb 01, 2023 04:53 PM By Ansh for Hyundai Venue

The Venue also gets a minor feature rejig along with the upgraded diesel unit

Hyundai Venue

  • The diesel unit now churns out 116PS and 250Nm.

  • Side airbags are now available from the mid-spec S (O) trim.

  • The diesel SX variant does not get reclining rear seats.

  • New prices range from Rs 7.68 lakh to Rs 13.11 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Venue, a key contender in the sub-four-metre SUV segment got a facelift last year in June, and Hyundai has made some MY23 updates to the SUV including an engine upgrade and a minor feature rejig along with a price hike. Let’s see what the updated Venue has to offer us.

Upgraded Engine

Hyundai Venue Rear

The Venue’s 1.5-litre diesel engine has now been upgraded to offer the performance of the one present in Creta. But, the Creta gets an automatic transmission option with its diesel units, whereas the Venue only comes with a six-speed manual.

Hyundai Venue

Old Specifications

New Specifications

Engine

1.5-litre diesel engine

1.5-litre diesel engine

Transmission

6-speed MT

6-speed MT

Power

100PS

116PS

Torque

240Nm

250Nm

The diesel engine’s output has now increased by 16PS and 10Nm. The Venue also comes with two petrol engine options: a 1.2-litre unit with an output of 83PS and 114Nm paired with a five-speed manual and a 1.0-litre turbo making 120PS and 172Nm mated to a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed DCT.

Feature Changes

Hyundai Venue Cabin

One of the major changes is that Hyundai is now providing side airbags from the mid-spec S (O) trim, which was previously only offered on the top-spec SX (O) trim. Side airbags are now also available on the N6 variant of the Venue N Line.

Also, the rear seat recliner and armrest with cup holder in the diesel SX variant have now been reserved only for the top-spec diesel SX (O). Apart from these, there aren’t any major changes in the features list of the Venue.

New Prices

Hyundai Venue

The Venue has got its first price increment of this year. It now starts from Rs 7.68 lakh and goes up to Rs 13.11 lakh (ex-showroom). The variant-wise prices are mentioned below:

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

E

Rs 7.62 lakh

Rs 7.68 lakh

Rs 6,000

S

Rs 8.79 lakh

Rs 8.90 lakh

Rs 11,000

S (O)

Rs 9.58 lakh

Rs 9.73 lakh

Rs 14,000

S (O) Turbo iMT

Rs 10.15 lakh

Rs 10.40 lakh

Rs 25,000

S+ Diesel

Rs 10.15 lakh

Rs 10.15 lakh

No change

SX

Rs 10.77 lakh

Rs 10.89 lakh

Rs 12,000

SX DT

Rs 10.92 lakh

Rs 11.04 lakh

Rs 12,000

S (O) Turbo DCT

Rs 11.11 lakh

Rs 11.36 lakh

Rs 25,000

SX Diesel

Rs 11.62 lakh

Rs 11.62 lakh

No change

SX Diesel DT

Rs 11.77 lakh

Rs 11.77 lakh

No change

SX (O) Turbo iMT

Rs 12.06 lakh

Rs 12.31 lakh

Rs 25,000

SX (O) Turbo iMT DT

Rs 12.21 lakh

Rs 12.46 lakh

Rs 25,000

SX (O) Diesel

Rs 12.51 lakh

Rs 12.51 lakh

No change

SX (O) Diesel DT

Rs 12.66 lakh

Rs 12.66 lakh

No change

SX (O) Turbo DCT

Rs 12.71 lakh

Rs 12.96 lakh

Rs 25,000

SX (O) Turbo DCT DT

Rs 12.86 lakh

Rs 13.11 lakh

Rs 25,000

Prices of the 1.2-litre petrol variants have increased by up to Rs 14,300, the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol variants saw a uniform price hike of Rs 25,000 and there is no price increment for the diesel variants.

Rivals

Hyundai Venue

The updated Hyundai Venue continues to rival other sub-four-metre SUVs like the Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Maruti Brezza, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite.

