2022 Maruti Ertiga Prices To Come On April 15: Here’s What We Know So Far

Published On Apr 14, 2022 05:05 PM By Tarun for Maruti Ertiga

The MPV will get minor cosmetic changes, some new features, and most importantly, revised powertrains

Pre-launch bookings open for Rs 11,000.

To be sold in the existing variants but the CNG will now be offered on the ZXI variant.

To receive minor cosmetic changes inside and out.

New features likely to include cruise control, four airbags, and an updated 7-inch infotainment system.

Will get the 1.5-litre petrol engine with DualJet technology, to be more powerful and efficient.

To get a new 6-speed AT with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Maruti’s third launch for this year is the updated Ertiga, which will go on sale on April 15. Its pre-launch bookings are already open for a token amount of Rs 11,000. The MPV will continue to be sold in LXI, VXI, ZXI, and ZXI+ variants. The CNG, however, will be offered with an option of the second-to-top ZXI variant in addition to the existing VXI.

The updated MPV will receive minor cosmetic enhancements, including a refreshed grille and new alloys. The 2022 Ertiga will be available in a new Pearl Metallic Dignity Brown, in addition to its existing list of five colours: Splendid Silver, Magma Grey, Pearl Metallic Arctic White, Prime Oxford Blue, and Auburn Red.

The cabin is expected to receive some small features as well, including an updated version of its existing 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car tech (telematics), cruise control, and four airbags.

The most important change of the new Ertiga will be seen under the hood. It’s getting the latest version of its existing 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology. The new K15C engine will feature the DualJet technology that should increase the Ertiga’s power and fuel efficiency figures. Like the earlier model, the CNG kit will be offered as an option. While it will continue with a 5-speed manual transmission as earlier, another big change will be the replacement of the ancient 4-speed torque converter automatic by a new 6-speed AT with paddle shifters.

The facelifted Ertiga is expected to command a premium over its existing price range of Rs 8.12 lakh to Rs 10.85 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the soon-to-be updated Maruti XL6 and Kia Carens .

