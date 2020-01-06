2020 Tata Tiago Facelift Shows Face For The First Time

Published On Jan 06, 2020 04:59 PM By Saransh for Tata Tiago

The facelifted hatchback will feature refreshed styling and an updated BS6 petrol engine

Gets sharper front fascia with updated headlamps, grille and front bumper.

Interior is expected to feature some minor tweaks as well.

The 15-inch alloys look similar to the ones on the current Tiago.

Only BS6 petrol engine, diesel to be discontinued.

Thanks to numerous spy shots, it is no big secret that Tata Motors is working on a facelift for the Tiago. But while all we saw in the previous spy shots was a heavily camouflaged test mule, this latest image give us the first clear look of the updated hatchback.

The new Tiago looks sharper than before, with slimmer headlamps flanking the tweaked front grille. Also updated is the bumper with redesigned central airdam and restyled fog lamps housing. With these updates and the pointed nose, the facelift Tiago has a slight resemblance to the upcoming Altroz.

Saidly, we still don’t have much to report regarding the hatchback’s side and rear profiles as the latest image do not reveal anything about the same. That said, the alloys on the mule look similar to the 15-inch dual tone units on the current Tiago.

Inside, the facelifted Tiago is expected to features some minor tweaks in the form of materials and colours while the layout and feature list is expected to remain largely unchanged. The current Tiago is equipped with goodies like an 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, auto AC, digital instrument cluster and multiple driving modes. In terms of safety, the Tiago gets dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and front seatbelt reminders.

Under the hood, the 2020 Tiago will be available with its predecessor’s 1.2-litre petrol engine (85PS/114Nm) only, unlike the pre-facelift model which gets a 1.05-litre diesel engine as well. However, this petrol unit will be updated to meet BS6 emission norms. Tata will continue to offer the petrol Tiago with both 5-speed MT as well as AMT gearbox options.

Expected to be launched at the Auto Expo 2020, the Tiago facelift is likely to be priced at a slight premium over the current car. The Tiago petrol currently retails from Rs 4.39 lakh to Rs 5.39 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Once launched, it will continue to rival the likes of the Maruti Wagon R, Celerio, Hyundai Santro and the Datsun GO.

