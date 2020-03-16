2020 Tata Harrier BS6: What’s Changed?

Published On Mar 16, 2020 07:00 PM By Saransh for Tata Harrier

It gets a more powerful diesel engine, an automatic transmission as well as various new features

The Harrier has received a new top-spec XZ+ variant.

It now makes 30PS more at 170PS, while torque remains as is.

The SUV also gets an optional 6-speed automatic gearbox.

New features include a panoramic sunroof, 17-inch machine-finished alloys, and auto-dimming IRVM.

Now gets hill hold control, traction control, rollover mitigation and disc wiping as standard.

Prices have gone up by upto Rs 40,000.

Tata Motors announced the prices of the BS6 Harrier at Auto Expo 2020. The mid-size SUV now comes with the option of an automatic transmission and the carmaker has ironed out a few niggles in the Harrier’s packaging as well. With Tata set to commence deliveries of the BS6 Harrier soon, let’s take a closer look at the updated SUV.

Engine:

Let us begin with the most important update in the Harrier 2020. It is now powered by the 170PS version of the 2.0-litre Fiat-sourced diesel engine. That means power is up by 30PS, while peak torque remains as is. This setup brings it in line with SUVs like the Jeep Compass and MG Hector that also use the same engine.

It continues to be equipped with a 6-speed manual as standard with improvements to its shift quality. The biggest change, however, is the addition of a new 6-speed torque converter automatic option. That’s right, the Tata Harrier is finally available with the convenience of a two-pedal setup.

We have already driven both the manual and automatic versions of the updated SUV. Check out road test review to know how they perform on the road

Tata claims a fuel efficiency figure of 16.35kmpl and 14.63kmpl for the Harrier manual and automatic, respectively. Just like the Jeep Compass diesel, the Harrier too comes with a 15-litre AdBlue tank which needs to be topped up every 10,000-12,000km in order to keep emissions in check.

Features:

Along with the BS6 diesel engine and automatic transmission, Tata has also introduced a new top-spec XZ+ variant. It gets features like a panoramic sunroof, auto-dimming IRVM, 17-inch dual-tone machine-finished alloy wheels, blacked-out roof and an optional chrome package over the Harrier XZ. Tata has also updated the basic safety net on the Harrier. It now gets hill hold control, traction control, electronic stability control and rollover mitigation as standard along with existing features such as dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors.

Polishing The Package

With the BS6 update, Tata has also addressed various ergonomic issues previously seen on the SUV. It now gets redesigned outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs) that are noticeably shorter than before for better visibility and aerodynamics. Further, the front USB ports have been moved forward for better accessibility.

Colours On Offer:

The 2020 Harrier is offered with two new colours - Sparkle Cocoa and Calypso Red. However, the latter is only available with the dual-tone option. These two colours replace Calisto Copper, Thermisto Gold and Ariel Silver colour options that were offered earlier.

The 2020 Harrier is priced from Rs 13.69 lakh to Rs 20.25 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It continues to rival the likes of the Jeep Compass, MG Hector and higher variants of the Kia Seltos and the newly launched Hyundai Creta.

