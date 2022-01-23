20 Cars In India With 6 Airbags Under Rs 20 Lakh
Hyundai leads the race with seven offerings, followed by Kia and MG tied for the second spot
The Indian government only recently made it mandatory for all cars to come with dual front airbags as standard. The Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has now considered making side and curtain airbags mandatory as well from October 2022.
While most carmakers do not offer more than two airbags with the more affordable cars in their lineup, there are a fair few models offered with six airbags in their top variants.
Here is a list of all variants of the cars under Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) that are offered with six airbags -
Hyundai
|
Car
|
Variant with 6 airbags
|
Price
|
i20
|
Asta (O) onwards
|
Rs 9.48 lakh onwards
|
I20 N Line
|
N8 onwards
|
Rs 10.93 lakh onwards
|
Venue
|
SX (O)
|
Rs 11.37 lakh onwards
|
Verna
|
SX (O)
|
Rs 11.1 lakh onwards
|
Creta
|
SX (O)
|
Rs 16.89 lakh onwards
|
Elantra
|
SX onwards
|
Rs 17.86 lakh onwards
|
Alcazar
|
Platinum onwards
|
Rs 18.29 lakh onwards
Seven of the ten Hyundai cars priced under Rs 20 lakh are offered with 6 airbags in at least one trim, usually the top one. Essentially, every model from the i20 premium hatchback onwards is available with side and curtain airbags which leaves out the Santro, Grand i10 Nios and Aura.
Kia
|
Car
|
Variant with 6 airbags
|
Price
|
Sonet
|
GTX+
|
Rs 12.35 lakh
|
Seltos
|
GTX+
|
Rs 16.85 lakh
|
Carens
|
All variants
|
Rs 14.5 lakh (expected)
Kia is about to be the first to offer a model with six airbags as standard for under Rs 20 lakh, i.e., the upcoming Carens MPV. Meanwhile, the top variants of its other two mass market models, Sonet and Seltos, also get the additional airbags.
MG
|
Car
|
Variant with 6 airbags
|
Price
|
Astor
|
Sharp onwards
|
Rs 14.28 lakh
|
Hector
|
Sharp
|
Rs 18.29 lakh
|
Hector Plus
|
Sharp onwards (6-seat)
|
Rs 18.99 lakh
MG offers three cars under Rs 20 lakh in India, Astor, Hector and Hector Plus; all of which are offered with 6 airbags in their better equipped and pricier variants. It should be noted that the Hector Plus 7-seater does not offer this safety feature.
Mahindra
|
Car
|
Variant with 6 airbags
|
Price
|
XUV300
|
W8 (O)
|
Rs 11.82 lakh
|
XUV700
|
AX7
|
Rs 18.63 lakh
The XUV300 and XUV700 are two Mahindra cars to be offered with side airbags in their top variants. They also offer a driver knee airbag for a total of seven. The upcoming new-gen Scorpio is also expected to offer up to six airbags.
Tata
|
Car
|
Variant with 6 airbags
|
Price
|
Harrier
|
XZ onwards
|
Rs 18.39 lakh
|
Safari
|
XZ onwards
|
Rs 19.8 lakh
Tata only offers six airbags with its biggest SUVs, i.e. Harrier and Safari. While its smaller SUVs have earned 5-star safety ratings from Global NCAP, they only offer two airbags.
Honda
|
Car
|
Variant with 6 airbags
|
Price
|
City
|
VX onwards
|
Rs 12.69 lakh
The fifth-gen City is currently the only Honda car to be offered with front, side and curtain airbags.
Skoda
|
Car
|
Variant with 6 airbags
|
Price
|
Kushaq
|
Style AT (1-litre & 1.5-litre TSI)
|
Rs 16.49 lakh onwards
|
Slavia
|
Style (expected)
|
Rs 16 lakh onwards
With the Rapid gone, Kushaq is currently the only Skoda car on sale in India priced under Rs 20 lakh. It offers six airbags in the top trim with the automatic transmission for both engines. The upcoming Slavia sedan will also be offered with six airbags, likely in the top trim only.
Volkswagen
|
Car
|
Variant with 6 airbags
|
Price
|
Taigun
|
Topline onwards
|
Rs 14.99 lakh
The Volkswagen Taigun also gets six airbags from the Topline variant onwards. Pricing for the top-end trim of the car starts from Rs 14.99 lakh, and goes up to Rs 17.99 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). Currently, the Vento comes with only four airbags but its upcoming replacement will offer six as well.
While we expect this list to continue to grow in the coming months, it is unlikely for cars priced well under Rs 10 lakh to offer the additional airbags without a new mandate from the government. Stay tuned to CarDekho for more updates.
All prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi
