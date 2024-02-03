Published On Feb 03, 2024 09:00 AM By Rohit for Tata Nexon

From cool concepts like the Curvv to exotic performance cars like the Revuelto, there’s something for everyone to feast your eyes on

While we all are used to seeing big car launches and unveilings at the biennial Auto Expos, 2024’s first major auto event is the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, which is being organised for the first time. With February 3 being the last day of the 3-day event, we thought you should know the top 10 cars that you must check out if you are headed to the venue.

Tata Curvv

Tata has brought a closer-to-production version of the Curvv (the internal combustion engine version) and also confirmed the availability of a diesel powertrain on the market-ready model. The Tata Curvv’s highlight is its coupe-like roofline while borrowing design cues from the new Nexon and Harrier. It will also be available in EV form with minor design changes, with both versions coming out in 2024 itself.

Mercedes-Benz EQG

One of the standout concept models at the Bharat Mobility Expo is the all-electric version of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, called the EQG. It gets the same overall design as the regular G-Wagon with a range of revisions at the front to denote its EV nature. While details regarding its electric powertrain are yet to be fully revealed, it’s been confirmed that the EQG will have a 4-motor setup (one for each wheel). Expect it to be launched in India sometime in 2025, with prices likely to start from Rs 3.5 crore.

A Toyota Hilux For Firefighting

If you thought the Toyota Hilux was only meant for adventure on tough terrains, think again. The carmaker has put on display a special version customised for firefighting, complete with a pressurised water pump, ladders, medical aid and more. It’s called the Hilux Rapid Intervention, designed for life saving emergency services in areas where larger emergency vehicles may find hard to access. All these modifications come for a price of around Rs 1 crore.

Mahindra Rall.e Concept

Mahindra’s first EV developed from the ground up, the BE.05 electric crossover, has been showcased in a more rugged avatar called the BE Rall.e concept. Even though it looks more of a concept than a production-spec model, it’s already been confirmed to hit the market in 2025. The BE Rall.e showcased has all the off-road essentials you would expect to see including multi-terrain tyres, a roof-rack, additional lighting, and even a jerry can on top.

Tata Nexon CNG

Another cool debut at the Bharat Mobility Expo is the Tata Nexon CNG, which will be India’s first turbo-petrol CNG offering. It also gets Tata’s twin-cylinder technology and has a boot space of around 230 litres, with the spare wheel mounted to the underbody. Expect Tata to launch the Nexon CNG in the first half of 2024, with prices starting from Rs 9 lakh.

Flex-fuel Models

Speaking of greener fuel options, you can also check out the Maruti Wagon R and Toyota Innova Hycross featuring flex-fuel powertrains. Flex fuel cars will likely form a sizable part of the Indian automotive industry from 2025 as the government takes steps towards reducing the carbon emissions of ICE vehicles while simultaneously lowering our dependence on oil imports. Both these prototypes can run on up to 85 percent ethanol-blended fuel. The Wagon R has flex-fuel technology with its 1.2-litre powertrain while the Toyota MPV gets it with the 2-litre strong-hybrid setup.

Skoda Enyaq iV

The Enyaq, which is Skoda’s first all-electric offering, will also be its debut EV product in our market with a launch expected sometime later in 2024. The premium electric SUV is feature loaded with EV-specific design elements like the illuminated grille design and a claimed range of up to 510 km. Skoda will sell the Enyaq as a CBU (completely built-up unit) and could price it from Rs 60 lakh as a competitor to the likes of the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Mercedes-Benz SL Roadster

The Mercedes-AMG SL is one of the rare sports car offerings in India with a long history in the market. It has now made a comeback in the seventh-generation version after a gap of 12 years. What makes it even more special is what’s under the hood of the AMG SL 55: a 4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine making 476 PS and 700 Nm. If you want to get one for yourself, be prepared to shell out Rs 2.35 crore.

Porsche Taycan Cross Tourismo

Porsche has also put up one of its flagship EV offerings, the Taycan Cross Tourismo, on display at the auto event. This version of the Taycan has the more distinctive estate-like rear end that offers more luggage space than the sedan version. While the Porsche EV in itself is an exceptional product, on showcase here is a model sporting the #Drive2Extremes graphics. These were part of a special campaign that the carmaker undertook to prove the capabilities of Taycan Cross Tourismo in extreme weather conditions (-30 degree celsius and +30 degree celsius).

Lamborghini Revuelto

The most exotic showcase at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024 has to be the Lamborghini Revuelto. It is the Italian supercar manufacturer’s most powerful model till date that produces over 1,000 PS. What’s also special is that it is Lamborghini’s first electrified series production model, featuring three electric motors paired with a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 petrol engine. The beast, which can do 0-100 kmph in 2.5 seconds, is priced at Rs 8.89 crore.

Do let us know what model(s) you liked the most following your visit to the auto event, and what else you would have loved to see at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo.

All prices, ex-showroom pan-India

