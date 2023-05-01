10 Best EVs In With Highest Range In The Market

Whether you're looking for a luxury EV or an affordable option, the list covers some of the best EVs on the market, including options with long-range batteries, multiple electric motors, and impressive performance.

Top 10 EVs

With the increasing concerns about climate change and air pollution, electric vehicles (EVs) have emerged as an eco-friendly alternative to Internal combustion engine vehicles (ICE). In India, EV adoption has been slow but steady, with several manufacturers offering a range of electric cars, bikes, and scooters. In this article, we'll look at India's 10 best electric cars with the maximum range. 

Model Name

Claimed Range

Mercedes-Benz EQS

857km

Kia EV6

708km

BMW i7

625km

Hyundai Ioniq 5

631km

BMW i4

590km

BYD Atto 3

521km

Audi e-tron GT

500km

Audi RS e-tron GT

481km

Jaguar I-Pace 

470km

MG ZS EV

461km

Mercedes-Benz EQS

Mercedes-Benz EQS

  • The Mercedes-Benz will use a 400V electric architecture. Moreover, the battery comes with a 10-year or 250,000 km warranty.

  • The EQS is offered with a 107.8kWh battery pack and offers a range of up to 857km.

Kia EV6

Kia EV6

  • The EV6 comes with a 77.4 kWh battery pack and has a claimed driving range of 708 km on a single charge. 

  • Kia offers EV6 in two variants: GT Line and GT Line AWD.

  • Kia EV6 has two electric motors and a 77.4-kWh lithium-ion battery with 320 horsepower and 446 pound-feet of torque. The EV6 supports both AC and DC fast charging. 

BMW i7

BMW i7 front

  • The i7 xDrive 60 model of BMW boasts an impressive 544hp and 745Nm output generated by its two electric motors on each axle. 

  • According to BMW, the i7 can achieve 0-100kph in 4.7 seconds and has a maximum speed limit of 239kph. 

  • The electric 7 series can charge up to 11kW on an AC system and up to 195kW on a DC system. 

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Ioniq 5

  • The IONIQ 5 is comes with a 72.6kWh battery pack mated to a single motor churning out 217PS and 350Nm.

  • It offers an ARAI claimed range of 631km.

  •  IONIQ 5 users only need to charge the vehicle for five minutes to get 100 km of range, according to WLTP.

BMW i4

BMW i4

  • The BMW i4 has to have two battery pack options - an 80 kWh battery pack and a smaller 63 kWh battery pack.

  • The i4 will feature a single electric motor mounted on the rear axle and a dual-motor setup with one motor mounted on each axle.

  • The i4's range is expected to be around 590 km (WLTP) on a single charge.

BYD Atto 3

BYD Atto 3

  • The ARAI-rated driving range of the Atto 3 is an impressive 521km, thanks to its 60.48kWh battery pack. 

  • The front-wheel-drive Atto 3 is driven by a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor generating 204hp and 310Nm. It can be charged up to 80% in just 50 minutes using an 80kW DC fast charger. 

Audi e-tron GT

  • The electric powertrain of the e-tron GT consists of two electric motors (one at the front and one at the rear). The Audi e-tron GT provides an impressive range of over 500km on a single charge (according to ARAI). 

  • The RS e-tron GT produces an outstanding 637hp and 830Nm of torque, thanks to its more powerful electric motors.

Audi RS e-tron GT

  • Audi RS e-tron GT has a 93.4 kWh battery, dual electric motors, and a combined output of 637hp and 830Nm of torque. 

  • With a range of over 400 km on a single charge, it's a top pick for EV enthusiasts looking for both speed and sustainability.

Jaguar I-Pace 

  • The Jaguar I-Pace is an all-electric SUV with a 90 kWh battery pack, dual electric motors, and a combined output of 394 hp and 696 Nm of torque. 

  • It can travel up to 470 km on a single charge, making it one of the best options.

MG ZS EV

MG ZS EV

  • The MG ZS EV is a compact SUV with a 44.5 kWh battery pack and a single electric motor producing 143 hp and 353 Nm of torque. 

  • MG ZS EV has a range of up to 461 km on a single charge, making it a practical choice for daily commutes.

