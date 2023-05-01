10 Best EVs In With Highest Range In The Market

Published On May 01, 2023 08:01 AM By Shruti for Mercedes-Benz EQS

Whether you're looking for a luxury EV or an affordable option, the list covers some of the best EVs on the market, including options with long-range batteries, multiple electric motors, and impressive performance.

With the increasing concerns about climate change and air pollution, electric vehicles (EVs) have emerged as an eco-friendly alternative to Internal combustion engine vehicles (ICE). In India, EV adoption has been slow but steady, with several manufacturers offering a range of electric cars, bikes, and scooters. In this article, we'll look at India's 10 best electric cars with the maximum range.

Model Name Claimed Range Mercedes-Benz EQS 857km Kia EV6 708km BMW i7 625km Hyundai Ioniq 5 631km BMW i4 590km BYD Atto 3 521km Audi e-tron GT 500km Audi RS e-tron GT 481km Jaguar I-Pace 470km MG ZS EV 461km

Mercedes-Benz EQS

The Mercedes-Benz will use a 400V electric architecture. Moreover, the battery comes with a 10-year or 250,000 km warranty.

The EQS is offered with a 107.8kWh battery pack and offers a range of up to 857km.

Kia EV6

The EV6 comes with a 77.4 kWh battery pack and has a claimed driving range of 708 km on a single charge.

Kia offers EV6 in two variants: GT Line and GT Line AWD.

Kia EV6 has two electric motors and a 77.4-kWh lithium-ion battery with 320 horsepower and 446 pound-feet of torque. The EV6 supports both AC and DC fast charging.

BMW i7

The i7 xDrive 60 model of BMW boasts an impressive 544hp and 745Nm output generated by its two electric motors on each axle.

According to BMW, the i7 can achieve 0-100kph in 4.7 seconds and has a maximum speed limit of 239kph.

The electric 7 series can charge up to 11kW on an AC system and up to 195kW on a DC system.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

The IONIQ 5 is comes with a 72.6kWh battery pack mated to a single motor churning out 217PS and 350Nm.

It offers an ARAI claimed range of 631km.

IONIQ 5 users only need to charge the vehicle for five minutes to get 100 km of range, according to WLTP.

BMW i4

The BMW i4 has to have two battery pack options - an 80 kWh battery pack and a smaller 63 kWh battery pack.

The i4 will feature a single electric motor mounted on the rear axle and a dual-motor setup with one motor mounted on each axle.

The i4's range is expected to be around 590 km (WLTP) on a single charge.

BYD Atto 3

The ARAI-rated driving range of the Atto 3 is an impressive 521km, thanks to its 60.48kWh battery pack.

The front-wheel-drive Atto 3 is driven by a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor generating 204hp and 310Nm. It can be charged up to 80% in just 50 minutes using an 80kW DC fast charger.

Audi e-tron GT

The electric powertrain of the e-tron GT consists of two electric motors (one at the front and one at the rear). The Audi e-tron GT provides an impressive range of over 500km on a single charge (according to ARAI).

The RS e-tron GT produces an outstanding 637hp and 830Nm of torque, thanks to its more powerful electric motors.

Audi RS e-tron GT

Audi RS e-tron GT has a 93.4 kWh battery, dual electric motors, and a combined output of 637hp and 830Nm of torque.

With a range of over 400 km on a single charge, it's a top pick for EV enthusiasts looking for both speed and sustainability.

Jaguar I-Pace

The Jaguar I-Pace is an all-electric SUV with a 90 kWh battery pack, dual electric motors, and a combined output of 394 hp and 696 Nm of torque.

It can travel up to 470 km on a single charge, making it one of the best options.

MG ZS EV

The MG ZS EV is a compact SUV with a 44.5 kWh battery pack and a single electric motor producing 143 hp and 353 Nm of torque.

MG ZS EV has a range of up to 461 km on a single charge, making it a practical choice for daily commutes.

