10 Best EVs In With Highest Range In The Market
Published On May 01, 2023
Whether you're looking for a luxury EV or an affordable option, the list covers some of the best EVs on the market, including options with long-range batteries, multiple electric motors, and impressive performance.
With the increasing concerns about climate change and air pollution, electric vehicles (EVs) have emerged as an eco-friendly alternative to Internal combustion engine vehicles (ICE). In India, EV adoption has been slow but steady, with several manufacturers offering a range of electric cars, bikes, and scooters. In this article, we'll look at India's 10 best electric cars with the maximum range.
|
Model Name
|
Claimed Range
|
Mercedes-Benz EQS
|
857km
|
Kia EV6
|
708km
|
BMW i7
|
625km
|
Hyundai Ioniq 5
|
631km
|
BMW i4
|
590km
|
BYD Atto 3
|
521km
|
Audi e-tron GT
|
500km
|
Audi RS e-tron GT
|
481km
|
Jaguar I-Pace
|
470km
|
MG ZS EV
|
461km
Mercedes-Benz EQS
-
The Mercedes-Benz will use a 400V electric architecture. Moreover, the battery comes with a 10-year or 250,000 km warranty.
-
The EQS is offered with a 107.8kWh battery pack and offers a range of up to 857km.
Kia EV6
-
The EV6 comes with a 77.4 kWh battery pack and has a claimed driving range of 708 km on a single charge.
-
Kia offers EV6 in two variants: GT Line and GT Line AWD.
-
Kia EV6 has two electric motors and a 77.4-kWh lithium-ion battery with 320 horsepower and 446 pound-feet of torque. The EV6 supports both AC and DC fast charging.
BMW i7
-
The i7 xDrive 60 model of BMW boasts an impressive 544hp and 745Nm output generated by its two electric motors on each axle.
-
According to BMW, the i7 can achieve 0-100kph in 4.7 seconds and has a maximum speed limit of 239kph.
-
The electric 7 series can charge up to 11kW on an AC system and up to 195kW on a DC system.
Hyundai Ioniq 5
-
The IONIQ 5 is comes with a 72.6kWh battery pack mated to a single motor churning out 217PS and 350Nm.
- It offers an ARAI claimed range of 631km.
-
IONIQ 5 users only need to charge the vehicle for five minutes to get 100 km of range, according to WLTP.
BMW i4
-
The BMW i4 has to have two battery pack options - an 80 kWh battery pack and a smaller 63 kWh battery pack.
-
The i4 will feature a single electric motor mounted on the rear axle and a dual-motor setup with one motor mounted on each axle.
-
The i4's range is expected to be around 590 km (WLTP) on a single charge.
BYD Atto 3
-
The ARAI-rated driving range of the Atto 3 is an impressive 521km, thanks to its 60.48kWh battery pack.
-
The front-wheel-drive Atto 3 is driven by a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor generating 204hp and 310Nm. It can be charged up to 80% in just 50 minutes using an 80kW DC fast charger.
Audi e-tron GT
-
The electric powertrain of the e-tron GT consists of two electric motors (one at the front and one at the rear). The Audi e-tron GT provides an impressive range of over 500km on a single charge (according to ARAI).
-
The RS e-tron GT produces an outstanding 637hp and 830Nm of torque, thanks to its more powerful electric motors.
Audi RS e-tron GT
-
Audi RS e-tron GT has a 93.4 kWh battery, dual electric motors, and a combined output of 637hp and 830Nm of torque.
-
With a range of over 400 km on a single charge, it's a top pick for EV enthusiasts looking for both speed and sustainability.
Jaguar I-Pace
-
The Jaguar I-Pace is an all-electric SUV with a 90 kWh battery pack, dual electric motors, and a combined output of 394 hp and 696 Nm of torque.
-
It can travel up to 470 km on a single charge, making it one of the best options.
MG ZS EV
-
The MG ZS EV is a compact SUV with a 44.5 kWh battery pack and a single electric motor producing 143 hp and 353 Nm of torque.
-
MG ZS EV has a range of up to 461 km on a single charge, making it a practical choice for daily commutes.
